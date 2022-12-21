IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.07. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 129,956 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $326.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 93.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Further Reading

