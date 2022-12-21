iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Trading 1% Higher

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.19. 8,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 5,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.33% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.