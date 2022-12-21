iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 224.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

LQDH opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.