iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

