iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

