Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.
About Issuer Direct
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.