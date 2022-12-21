J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

