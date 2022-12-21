J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE SJM opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
