Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Down 0.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

