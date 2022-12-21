Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.29 and last traded at 0.29. 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 30,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.28.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

