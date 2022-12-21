JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 337,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 29,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

