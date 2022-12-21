JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) price target on Metro in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.00 ($8.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and a P/E ratio of -25.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a 12-month high of €11.60 ($12.34).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

