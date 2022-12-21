JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $170.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44. F5 has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,320 shares of company stock worth $3,429,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

