JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $106.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

