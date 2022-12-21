JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.50.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.