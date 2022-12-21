JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $137.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $137.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.57. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

