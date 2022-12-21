JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

