JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.60. 34,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 81,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.
JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPRE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,055,000.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.