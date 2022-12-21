JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.60. 34,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 81,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPRE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,055,000.

