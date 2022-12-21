JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Trading 0% Higher

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.18. 5,043,693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,480,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,647,000.

