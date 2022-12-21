KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $78,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

