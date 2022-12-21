Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $10.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

TPVG stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.58 million, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 822.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

