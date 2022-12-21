Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kering from €700.00 ($744.68) to €520.00 ($553.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kering from €685.00 ($728.72) to €650.00 ($691.49) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kering from €900.00 ($957.45) to €610.00 ($648.94) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $679.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Kering has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

