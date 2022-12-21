Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 30,005 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

