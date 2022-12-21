KeyCorp Comments on PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for PerkinElmer in a research note issued on Sunday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PerkinElmer’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.8 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

