KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.96.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

