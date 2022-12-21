KeyCorp Weighs in on PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PerkinElmer’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

Shares of PKI opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

