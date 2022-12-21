Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.62

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
Konami Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82.
About Konami
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
Further Reading
