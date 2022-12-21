Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $5.16. Koss shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 10,716 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Koss Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

