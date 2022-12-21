Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $5.16. Koss shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 10,716 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Koss Trading Up 3.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
