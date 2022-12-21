Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,997.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

