Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

