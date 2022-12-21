KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.39. 6,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,729,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.