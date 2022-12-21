KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 0%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.47. 2,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFVG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.