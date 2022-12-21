KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,258,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

