KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Shares Up 4.8%

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. 3,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 82.38% of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

