Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -157.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.