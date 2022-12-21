Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $437.36 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

