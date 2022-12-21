Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $489.30

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.30 ($5.94) and traded as high as GBX 618.50 ($7.51). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 618.50 ($7.51), with a volume of 180,836 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 675 ($8.20) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 660 ($8.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.80 ($7.26).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 558.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 489.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

