Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of -0.17. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,256,000 after acquiring an additional 583,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

