LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of LifeSpeak Inc. (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.65 and last traded at 0.65. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPKF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$2.25 to C$1.05 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 1.01.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.