Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.90

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.90 and traded as high as C$61.80. Linamar shares last traded at C$61.37, with a volume of 66,751 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Linamar Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,048,114 shares in the company, valued at C$64,118,898.01. In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,869,000. Also, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,048,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,118,898.01. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 193,376 shares of company stock worth $11,744,898.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

