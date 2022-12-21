Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $294.11

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €294.11 ($312.88) and traded as high as €311.40 ($331.28). Linde shares last traded at €310.20 ($330.00), with a volume of 481,851 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($361.70) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($386.17) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from €350.00 ($372.34) to €355.00 ($377.66) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($281.91) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €350.00 ($372.34) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €310.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €294.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.14.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.