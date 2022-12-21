LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Trading 2.1% Higher

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 120,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 28,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

LNKB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $569,000.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

