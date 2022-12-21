Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $83.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lumentum to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lumentum has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

