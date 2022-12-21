Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAZR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after acquiring an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

