Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$8.59. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 1,655,395 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUN. CSFB increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.05.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.