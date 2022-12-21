Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

