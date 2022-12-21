Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.02 Million Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 193.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 80,294 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

About Legend Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

