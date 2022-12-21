Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 107,100 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 0.7 %

APA stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

