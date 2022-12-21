Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 334,566 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.44. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.