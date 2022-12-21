Marcum Wealth LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.