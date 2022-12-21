Martin Capital Advisors LLP Purchases 3,723 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,174.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 124.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

